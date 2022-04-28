

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $60 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $626 million from $609 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $60 Mln. vs. $96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $626 Mln vs. $609 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.65



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de