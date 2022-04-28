Vow ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vow ASA's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 May at hrs. 10.00.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and is also being sent to the company's shareholders.

For further queries, please contact:



Erik Magelssen - CFO

Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

