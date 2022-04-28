Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
28.04.22
09:03 Uhr
1,965 Euro
+0,008
+0,41 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9902,01012:55
1,9892,01012:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 11:29
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vow ASA's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 May at hrs. 10.00.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and is also being sent to the company's shareholders.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO
Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.
Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Vow ASA - Notice of AGM 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6ca0960-18ec-424c-a756-b1146e7e4abe)

VOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.