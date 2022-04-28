Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
28.04.2022 | 11:34
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re exercise of warrants

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re exercise of warrants

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re exercise of warrants 28-Apr-2022 / 10:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the company)

Further re Exercise of Warrants

It was announced on 22 April 2022 that the issue of 13,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each (the "new ordinary shares") at a price of 126p per share, pursuant to an exercise of warrants remained conditional upon the admission of such shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

The company announces that the new ordinary shares have been issued and that admission of such new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities has become effective today.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 158361 
EQS News ID:  1338431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
