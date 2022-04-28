- (PLX AI) - Enento Q1 revenue EUR 40.7 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 6.1 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.18
|11:41
Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Interim Report 1.1. - 31.3.2022: Growth in a challenging market environment
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 APRIL 2022 AT 12.30 EEST
Enento Group's Interim Report
1.1. - 31.3.2022:
Growth in a challenging market environment
SUMMARY
January...
|11:40
|Enento Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 13.5 Million
|19.04.
Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish January-March Interim Report on 28 April 2022
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 19 APRIL 2022 AT 4.00 P.M. EEST
Enento Group will publish January-March Interim Report on 28 April 2022
Enento Group Plc will publish its Interim Report 1.1....
|28.03.
Enento Group Oyj: Decisions taken by Enento Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MARCH 2022, 4:20 P.M. EEST
Decisions taken by Enento Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors
In accordance with the proposal of...
|28.03.
XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.03.2022
