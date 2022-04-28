- (PLX AI) - Millicom Q1 revenue USD 1,408 million vs. estimate USD 1,629 million.
- • Q1 EBIT USD 234 million vs. estimate USD 242 million
- • Q1 net income USD 23 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:23
|MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|12:10
|Millicom Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations
|(PLX AI) - Millicom Q1 revenue USD 1,408 million vs. estimate USD 1,629 million.• Q1 EBIT USD 234 million vs. estimate USD 242 million• Q1 net income USD 23 million
► Artikel lesen
|12:05
|Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) reports continued strength in Q1
|Millicom (Tigo) reports continued strength in Q1
Luxembourg, April
28, 2022
- Millicomis pleased to announce its first quarter 2022 results. Please find below links to the Q1 2022 Earnings...
► Artikel lesen
|13.04.
|Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2022 results and video conference
|Millicom (Tigo) notice of first
quarter
2022 results and video conference
Luxembourg, April
13,
2022 - Millicomexpects to announce its first quarter 2022 results on April 28...
► Artikel lesen
|11.04.
|Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (TIGO) recognized once again as a Great Place to Work in Central America, Paraguay, Colombia and Bolivia
|Millicom (TIGO) recognized once again as a Great Place to Work in Central America, Paraguay, Colombia and Bolivia
Luxembourg, April 11, 2022 - Millicom, a leading provider of fixed, mobile...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR
|22,600
|+2,22 %