|12:10
|Hexpol Q1 Sales SEK 5,173 Million vs. Estimate SEK 4,633 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hexpol Q1 net income SEK 600 million.• Q1 EPS SEK 1.74
|12:06
|HEXPOL: Interim report January - March 2022
|21.04.
|Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in HEXPOL AB
|The following information is based on the press release from HEXPOL AB (HPOL B,
SE0007074281) published on March 23, 2022 and may be subject to change.
HPOL B will distribute a special dividend in...
|05.04.
|Invitation to presentation of HEXPOL's interim report Q1 on 28 April
|04.04.
|HEXPOL's acquisition of 70% of the shares in almaak international GmbH, a specialist in advanced recycled engineered compounds, is completed
