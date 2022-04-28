Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
JSC Halyk Bank: The 2021 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank: The 2021 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: The 2021 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank 28-Apr-2022 / 11:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The 2021 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank

The 2021 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on April 28, 2022 and is available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/

The 2021 Annual Report is also available at JSC Halyk Bank's website https://halykbank.com/financial-results

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 12,091.4bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  158363 
EQS News ID:  1338495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)

