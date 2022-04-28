- (PLX AI) - Lily Q1 revenue USD 7,810 million vs. estimate USD 7,380 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 1,902.9 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.1
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,372.8 million vs. estimate USD 2,056 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.62 vs. estimate USD 2.32
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 7.3-7.45 and USD 8.15-8.30 adjusted
- • Outside of revenue from COVID-19 antibodies, which grew $660 million, revenue was driven by key growth products - consisting of Trulicity, Verzenio, Jardiance, Taltz, Olumiant, Emgality, Retevmo, Cyramza and Tyvyt - which contributed 13 percentage points of revenue growth and represented 61% of core revenue in Q1 2022
ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de