

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $273 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.35 billion from $3.17 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $273 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.80 to $4.10



