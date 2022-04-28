

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market benchmark DAX surged ahead close to 1.5 percent in Thursday's trade, as the euphoria of upbeat corporate earnings offset the gloom triggered by the multiple combats against infection, invasion and inflation.



The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 13,972.80 versus the previous close of 13,782.00. The day's trading has been within the range of 13,871.46 and 14,078.66.



Aerospace and defense business MTU Aero Engines is the top gainer with a 4.68 percent overnight rally.



Munchener Ruck, Covestro, Continental, Hannover Ruck, Deutsche Bank, Infineon Technologies and Airbus have all gained more than 3 percent.



Online food delivery service Delivery Hero dropped 10 percent as revenues missed estimates, becoming the only scrip in the 40-scrip index to currently trade with a loss.



Deutsche Bank is the most active scrip with a turnover of 0.7 million euros. The stock has surged 3 percent on Thursday, after dropping almost 6 percent in Wednesday's trading, after first quarter earnings missed and revenues beat expectations.



The EURUSD pair is at 1.0515 after declining 0.38 percent overnight. The EUR/USD rate had fallen to a low of 1.0483 as the lingering anxiety surrounding the Fed's aggressive interest rate policy lifted up the Dollar, raising the Dollar Index to a 20-year high of 103.70.



The ten-year bond yield has increased by 0.06 percent to 0.8095 versus 0.8090 percent on Wednesday.



Annual inflation readings for April are due later in the day with consensus expectation at 7.2 percent, versus 7.3 percent in March, which was the highest reading since 1981.







