

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.54 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $2.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $13.59 billion from $11.89 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



