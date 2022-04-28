Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce that the Phase II drill program is now underway at the Dungate copper-gold porphyry project. The Dungate project is located 6 km southeast of the town of Houston in the Omineca Mining Division of B.C.

This Phase II drill program is budgeted for up to 3,000 metres of drilling and will follow up on widespread anomalous copper and gold mineralization identified during Phase I drilling. The first drill hole of this program ("DG22 -08") will test a hidden intrusive, much larger in size, identified by magnetic surveys under overburden to the north of the Quartz Feldspar Porphyry ("QFP") tested during Phase I drilling. This area has never been drilled and will be tested to a vertical depth of 500 metres to follow up on porphyry mineralization intercepted at the bottom of hole DG21-004 during the Phase 1 drill program. The target is a strong magnetic anomaly with a pronounced central u-shaped depleted magnetic signal. The hole is designed to cross the depleted magnetic signal and pass into the adjacent high magnetic anomaly. A map indicating the location of this drill hole DG22-08 is below:





2022 Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6955/121930_d7a8a71564f3198f_002full.jpg

Phase II drilling will also include drilling to follow up on holes drilled in 2021 that intercepted widespread anomalous gold forming a shell along the edges of the QFP and into the contact host rocks (see our news release of March 28, 2022). A detailed map showing the location and drill trace of these holes will be provided in due course.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Joseph Campbell, P. Geo, a Director of Edgemont, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Edgemont Gold Corp:

Edgemont is actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km southeast of Houston, B.C., in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine, Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, and the more recent gold-silver discovery at Sun Summit Minerals' Buck Project which sits just 7 km to the south.





Property Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6955/121930_d7a8a71564f3198f_003full.jpg

Having acquired an interest in its initial claims at Dungate in 2018, the Company now holds five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (778) 239-3775

www.edgemontgold.com



Kevin Arias

VP Corporate Development

Tel: (778) 773-4786

E-mail: info@edgemontgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding risks inherent in exploration activities, including unforeseen delays due to circumstances beyond our control, including weather and other natural phenomena, and financial market and regulatory risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated or expected. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

