

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.10 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $2.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $5.67 billion from $5.12 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.17 -Revenue (Q1): $5.67 Bln vs. $5.12 Bln last year.



