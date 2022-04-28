Give the Gift of Self Expression this Eid with OPPO's Reno7 Pro 5G

- Powered with MediaTek's newest 5G SoC, Dimensity 1200-MAX chipset, OPPO's new Reno7 Pro 5G offers users the smoothest experience when capturing content making it the perfect Eid gift

- With the Reno7 Pro 5G, users can expect eye catching design, agile performance and fast charging alongside the ultimate portrait photography and videography features

- OPPO's Reno7 Pro 5G offers highly efficient 5G support, and ColorOS12 making it the perfect device for those looking to express themselves in the era of 5G video

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Eid, Global technology brand, OPPO wants to give those in your life the ultimate gift on their journey of self-expression and being their most authentic self with the Reno7 Pro 5G.

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry and also boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. Meanwhile, a 12GB+256GB memory, 4500mAh battery and 65W SUPERVOOCTM guarantee an extraordinary, long-lasting and smooth experience. Tying all of these together, the ColorOS 12 creates a convenient and efficient user experience on the smartphone. With features packed into a sleek and light smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G is the portrait expert designed to help users get the most out of the 5G era.

Powered by the new Flagship Portrait Camera System built around two imaging sensors - the IMX709 and the IMX766 - Reno7 Pro 5G delivers a generational leap in portrait image performance, offering unlimited possibilities in photo and video at the touch of a button.

Ivan Wu, CEO OPPO GCC said, 'Across the GCC, we are seeing customers and brand fans strive towards self-actualization, realizing and reaching their full potential with a powerful smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features additional customizations to the SoC based on MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture and designed to further enhance the overall user experience including AI Deblur technology which reduces blur in images captured with the front camera and AI-PQ that brings improved color and contrast to HDR video content when viewing on mobile. As we unveil the Reno7 Pro 5G to the region, OPPO, together with MediaTek looks to help people express their most authentic self both online and offline, whether they're using their smartphone to coordinate with their outfit, take the best selfies or game with friends.'

"We are thrilled to collaborate with OPPO once again to deliver even more powerful 5G performance in the Reno7 Pro 5G which features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX to support incredible smartphone experiences. Built on a 6nm process, the octa-core SoC includes an ARM Cortex-A78 core operates at up to 3GHz, delivering ultimate computing power with lower power consumption. With MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture brands can enjoy increased flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset," said Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa."

Since the launch of the first OPPO Reno smartphone, Reno users worldwide have been capturing the world around them in stunning, professional-quality portraits. Now, with the new Reno7 Pro 5G, this portrait experience enters a new realm of possibilities.

Powering Reno7 Pro 5G's impressive imaging capabilities is the mighty Flagship Portrait Camera System, comprising a 50MP main camera with flagship IMX766 sensor, alongside an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a dedicated color temperature sensor on the back of the device. On the front, the 32MP front camera is powered by a next generation flagship RGBW sensor - the IMX709 - which has been co-developed by OPPO and Sony and makes its world debut on Reno7 Pro 5G.

Thanks to these innovations, the Reno7 Pro 5G with the IMX709 is able to capture 60% more light than standard RGGB sensors while reducing noise by up to 35%. This enables the Reno7 Pro 5G to capture significantly clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions, making portraits more expressive in both photo and video through enhancements to skin, texture, and contrast. Together with the industry-first use of DOL-HDR on the front camera of a smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G's front camera enables users to easily capture high-quality selfie videos, and Smart Wide-angle helps them capture a wide range of selfies with ease.

Taking full advantage of this flagship-level hardware foundation, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes packed with a series of impressive imaging features:

Portrait Mode intelligently applies a depth of field effect to the image background, including beautiful bokeh light spots, to make portrait subjects stand out further. Users can choose 25 adjustable aperture sizes from F0.95 to F16 creating original-yet-realistic portrait photos.

intelligently applies a depth of field effect to the image background, including beautiful bokeh light spots, to make portrait subjects stand out further. Users can choose 25 adjustable aperture sizes from F0.95 to F16 creating original-yet-realistic portrait photos. AI Highlight Video can automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and make optimizations accordingly. With a 3D LUT (3D Lookup Table) color tuning algorithm, AI Highlight Video provides more accurate color tuning to enhance skin tone and help subjects stand out in portrait videos.

can automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and make optimizations accordingly. With a 3D LUT (3D Lookup Table) color tuning algorithm, AI Highlight Video provides more accurate color tuning to enhance skin tone and help subjects stand out in portrait videos. Bokeh Flare Portrait Video enables users to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, like the bokeh effect of DSLR camera. On Reno7 Pro 5G, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video has been updated to further enhance skin tone, especially in dark environments, against solid-colored backgrounds, or when the color of the background is close to the color of the main subject's skin tone. As a result, portrait subjects stand out from the background while maintaining a natural appearance.

enables users to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, like the bokeh effect of DSLR camera. On Reno7 Pro 5G, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video has been updated to further enhance skin tone, especially in dark environments, against solid-colored backgrounds, or when the color of the background is close to the color of the main subject's skin tone. As a result, portrait subjects stand out from the background while maintaining a natural appearance. AI Color Portrait comes to add creative sparks to your videos and photos, by applying black and white filters to the background while retaining the original color of the portrait subject, creating a strong contrasting color effect that highlights the main subject and draws in viewer attention.

Reno7 Pro 5G also includes a series of features to help users take clearer photos and videos with enhanced creativity. Focus Tracking, Dual-View Video, Flash Snapshot, and other features all give users the creative tools to express themselves and record special moments in their own style.

Inheriting the hallmark OPPO Glow design of the Reno series, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes in two fresh new colors: Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. In addition to using the exclusive OPPO Glow manufacturing process, Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology has been applied to the back case of Reno7 Pro 5G, making it the first time that LDI has been used on the exterior of a smartphone.

On the back cover of Reno 7 Pro 5G Startrails Blue, 1.2 million micro-rasters have been etched onto the photoresist-coated AG glass with the sophisticated LDI technology. The overall visual effect is similar to thousands of comets flashing across the sky, leaving long trails of light in their wake.

Bringing even more light to the back cover is the Orbit Breathing Light, an industry-first, 3D circular light surrounding the camera area. The Orbit Breathing Light gently emits light when receiving incoming calls or notifications, adding an even dreamier atmosphere to the back cover of the phone.

On the front of the phone, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate delivers a super-smooth and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid and higher quality visual experience while also being Amazon Prime Video HD&HDR certified for high-quality visual content.

The Reno7 Pro 5G features a new ultra-slim design, with 2.5D glass applied to both the front and back of the phone to give it a super sleek and minimal look while avoiding unintended touching of the screen during use. On top of this, the Reno7 Pro 5G remains extremely thin and light, with a thickness of just 7.45mm and a total weight of only about 180g.

The Reno7 Pro 5G is now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms, at a retail price of AED 2,799. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

