

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.03 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $9.58 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.06 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $258.86 million from $290.34 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



