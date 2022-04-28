

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $230.95 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $131.59 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.3% to $427.25 million from $282.31 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $230.95 Mln. vs. $131.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $427.25 Mln vs. $282.31 Mln last year.



