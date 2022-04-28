Anzeige
Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG) Fighting the market invasion

City of London has announced its trading update for 3Q'22. It has been a tough quarter, with the Russia/Ukraine conflict leading to weakness in markets, albeit they have partially recovered from their initial reaction. Overall, FUM fell from USD11.1bn at the end of 2021 to USD10.3bn at the quarter-end, a decline of 8%. This compares with declines in the MSCI Emerging Markets total return Index of 7.0% and the MSCI All Country World ex US Index of 5.4%. CLIM saw net inflows across all the strategies, but also underperformance in each of them. KIM experienced small outflows, but positive relative performance. Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fighting-the-market-invasion/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

