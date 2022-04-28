

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $360 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $349 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $5.24 billion from $4.59 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $360 Mln. vs. $349 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.59 Bln last year.



