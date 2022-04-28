Anaqua and Rowan TELS Team Up to Further Enhance PATTSY WAVE Docketing Platform

Collaboration improves efficiency and quality in patent application drafts and Office action responses

BOSTON, April 28, 2022, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced the addition of the Rowan Patents module to its next-generation docketing platform PATTSY WAVE. The Anaqua-Rowan collaboration will enable PATTSY WAVE users in corporations and law firms to strengthen patent application drafts and Office action responses, saving time, reducing errors, and improving quality.



The Rowan Patents module, which includes the Rowan Analytics and Rowan Prosecution tools, is already available on Anaqua's AQX IP management platform, and the partnership has now been extended to include PATTSY WAVE-providing platform users with new tools for automating the proofreading of patent applications and responding to Office actions.

Rowan Analytics aids attorneys by leveraging Natural Language Processing, applications leveraging this Rowan technology had 44% fewer Section 112 rejections and 18% fewer Office actions. Rowan Prosecution streamlines Office action preparation and response, helping attorneys save time and focus on winning arguments to examiner rejections.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Anaqua to provide their PATTSY WAVE subscribers with tools that enable law firms and attorneys to write stronger patent applications and more effective responses to Office actions while reducing tedious administrative tasks," said Patrick Hayford, Vice President Partnerships & Corporate Development at Rowan TELS Corp. "Practitioners both within law firms and in-house are faced with increasing demands and complexities in prosecution. The addition of these Rowan tools to PATTSY WAVE will help us better serve these needs."

"The Rowan Patents module has proven highly effective in improving quality and efficiency in drafting key documents in the patent prosecution process," said Domenic Leo, Vice President & General Manager, Law Firms at Anaqua. "It helps keep users' attention on the substantive aspects of each matter, while utilizing technology and data to inform decisions and set expectations. We are excited to be able to make this available to our PATTSY WAVE customers."

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property, or on LinkedIn.

About Rowan TELS

Rowan provides cost-effective technology-enabled services.