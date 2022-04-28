Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company and developer of the AcuVid Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, is pleased to announce that the initial order of its updated Venowave product has been shipped to its US distributor, DME Authority, LLC, from Therma's Chinese contract manufacturer. As previously announced on December 16, 2021 the initial order consists of 2,500 units, each unit consists of 2 Venowave devices, of which 500 units have been shipped by air, with the balance being shipped by sea.

Despite the challenges of material and component shortages, logistics and shipping delays and lockdowns in various parts of China, the initial order was completed and shipped recently.

Venowave is a compact and lightweight Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) prevention pump specifically designed for use at home. The Venowave device uses a continuous wave motion to increase blood flow in the veins. The increased blood circulation helps prevent venous stasis, which is a major contributor in thrombus formation. Specifically, the device imitates the body's venous system to counteract the pooling of blood in the lower extremities which can lead to clotting. With about 50% of DVTs beginning to form intra-operatively and 75% forming within 48 hours post-operatively, this technology is pioneering an alternative, easy to use life-saving treatment for this condition.

Rob Fia, CEO stated "We are pleased to have the first shipments of our Venowave product sent to DME Authority, our US distributor. It has been a frustrating process with all of the shortages and delays, but we are now poised to increase production and availability of the product as demand grows. We are excited to be able to deliver products to customers in the US who have been patiently waiting for this potential life saving technology."

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality medical devices that address their medical and healthcare needs. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the US FDA in 1997 for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV: THRM, OTCQB: THRBF, FSE: JNX. For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com.

