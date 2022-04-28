

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $77.37 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $74.87 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $641.72 million from $633.93 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



