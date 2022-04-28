

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $159.4 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $91.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $187.9 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $2.57 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $159.4 Mln. vs. $91.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



