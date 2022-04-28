Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
LynkCo: New SUV of Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co 01, showcasing premium is standard

KUWAIT CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of Lynk & Co in Middle East last November, the new brand with mixed genes from Volvo and Geely, is going to impress customers in the Gulf Region with its premium quality and newly released slogan "Premium is standard". As a city SUV created for all open urbanites, Lynk & Co 01 integrates performance, design and safety, able to meet various demands of mobility. What differentiates it from other cars is the more premium experience it offers, including more premium interior, better driving control, suitability for all urban scenarios, etc. That is how Lynk & Co 01 defines the standard for premium mobility.

For Lynk & Co 01, only selected trim levels are available, so the full range of premium experience of Lynk & Co will be within your reach without extra expense and efforts. Whatever trim level you choose for your Lynk & Co 01, it will offer occupants such superior mobility experience as leather seats, Harman InfinityTM Audio, AQS, panorama sunroof, while you would not make compromises on premium mobility.

Concentrating on the unique design philosophy "Mega-city Contrast" which is at the forefront of global aesthetics and urban fashion, Lynk & Co 01 provides innovative urban matrix air-inlet grille and a lighting system combining "Aurora Borealis" LED daytime running lights, "Energy Cube" LED Crystal Taillight and separated LED headlights, reflecting individuality of young urbanites.

The intelligent connectivity brought by Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, the wireless charging function, together with the strong powertrain, 218/160 Horsepower & 2.0 T4 EVO-8AT engine and well-tuned chassis, create awesome driving experience and show the brand's mission of "Changing Mobility Forever".

Lynk & Co 01 provides all-round protections for you and your beloved ones. With the advanced safety structure, air-purifying cabin, L2 + intelligent driving assistance system and 20 ADAS, every tour with Lynk & Co 01 would be hassle free.

Over the past 5 years, Lynk & Co has been acknowledged by over 700,000 users around the globe. In 2021, Lynk & Co entered Kuwait market and will embark on its journey to other Gulf countries soon.

For more information about Lynk & Co 01 in Middle East, please follow the Facebook page of Lynk & Co @Lynk & Co Middle East and visit Lynk & Co Middle East official website me.lynkco.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806800/image_5019889_9263195.jpg

