

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting better-than-expected Q1 results, Fortive Corp. (FTV) raised its fiscal 2022 outlook, and issued financial guidance for the second quarter.



FY22 Guidance



The company now sees FY22 net earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.07 - $2.16 per share and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.04 - $3.13 per share, with revenue between $5.77 billion and $5.88 billion. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $3.09 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion for the year 2022.



Q2 Outlook



For the second quarter, the company expects net earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.44 - $0.47 per share and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $0.70 - $0.73 per share, with revenue between $1.39 billion and $1.43 billion. Analysts expect earnings of $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.







