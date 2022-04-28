- (PLX AI) - Q1 revenue DKK 2,162 million vs. estimate DKK 2,125 million
- • Q1 EBIT margin 9.7%
- • Q1 EBIT DKK 209 million vs. estimate DKK 223 million
- • Q1 pretax profit DKK 195 million vs. estimate DKK 212 million
- • Q1 net income DKK 154 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 10,000-11,000 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,650-1,800 million
- • CEO Lars Jensen: "We have increased prices during Q1 2022 to mitigate the input price inflation realized in 2021, but as we have incurred the higher input prices from the beginning of the quarter, our profitability has been hurt as expected"
