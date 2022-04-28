

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. advance GDP data for the first quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 23 have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback dropped slightly against its major counterparts following these data.



The greenback was trading at 130.47 against the yen, 1.0513 against the euro, 1.2461 against the pound and 0.9728 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de