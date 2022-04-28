ENGlobal: ENG Awarded School District Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition Contract

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS), has been awarded a contract to implement a Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for a large midwestern public school district.

A SCADA system is a large network using a combination of hardware and software to capture data, including video, and enable the automation of processes. SCADA can be used to control a single site or an entire region by connecting many different locations to a centralized control location.

The contract, whose value is expected to exceed $1 million, includes upgrading or replacing the district's current security and fire systems and implementing a SCADA system designed by EGS that will provide for centralized monitoring from a centralized location of these systems alarm alerts for approximately 100 school and administration sites within the district.

"This is an exciting project for us for several reasons," said Kevin Holfeld, Senior Vice President of EGS. "Safety is our top priority and enhancing the safety and security within this school district will help keep students and families safe."

"Additionally, we believe there are many school districts around the nation where a flexible and highly proficient SCADA model such as ours could enhance their security systems as well, and extends our reach outside of our historical hydrocarbon focus."

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

