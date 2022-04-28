Stavvy Debuts Morningside Fellowship, Advancing Undergraduates' Real-World Experience in Fintech

The Fellowship is a 10-week program that spans across Stavvy's Solutions, Engineering, Product, and Marketing teams

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Stavvy, the fintech company reshaping digital and remote collaboration for lending and other financial services, today announced the launch of its Morningside Fellowship program, a 10-week program offering internship experience to undergraduate students looking for practical knowledge in the fintech space.

"Education and experiential learning are the best investments in our future, and we know the importance of offering deep industry knowledge to the next generation," said Kosta Ligris, CEO & Cofounder, Stavvy. "We are excited to work alongside such promising, new talent and to provide exposure to the work we are doing at Stavvy while they gain meaningful real-world experience."

The Morningside Summer 2022 Fellowship is a 10-week paid program which offers undergraduate students the opportunity to gain real world experience at a rapidly growing FinTech startup. Students will have the chance to work alongside other Fellows in Solutions, Engineering, Product, and Marketing teams on real world projects. Every fellow will have a capstone project for their dedicated team to present at the conclusion of the program.

The Morningside Fellowship is named in honor of the Morningside Group, who has played a significant role in Stavvy's inception and growth, and is committed to broadening education opportunities in the technology sector. Morningside Group is a global private investment group, with an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, investing in private equity and venture capital opportunities in North America, Europe, and other markets. Morningside Group has investments in sectors such as machinery manufacturing, high-tech, media, telecommunication, life science, education, and cleantech. In addition to its investment activities, Morningside Group is deeply committed to being socially responsible. Providing access to educational opportunities and supporting scientific research are two major areas of focus for Morningside's philanthropic endeavors.

The Morningside Summer 2022 Fellowship Program will run for 10 weeks beginning June 6, 2022 through August 8, 2022. To learn more, visit Stavvy.com/Fellowship-Program .

The news of the Fellowship program follows an exciting month of momentum for the fintech company, who announced their new Boston-based headquarters, were recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers , and received a HousingWire Tech 100 Mortgage award.

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company on a mission to transform fragmented workflows into trusted and seamless experiences where technology does the work so people can focus on what matters most. Its platform includes eClosing functionality, like eSign, digital notary, and video conferencing, specifically designed for real estate, legal, and business professionals. To learn more, visit Stavvy.com .

