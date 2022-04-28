

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.15 per share in the first quarter, compared with net income of $26.1 million, or $0.28 per share, in the year earlier quarter.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.32 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.6 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue in the quarter decreased to $664.2 million, from $668.0 million a year ago, impacted by decline in RWCS organic revenues and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The consensus estimate was for $671 million.







