

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for California Water Service Group Holding (CWT):



Earnings: $1.09 million in Q1 vs. -$3.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $172.99 million in Q1 vs. $147.74 million in the same period last year.



