Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2022 Earnings Release

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 28, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March

31, 2022. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii)

retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated April 28, 2022

99.2 Retail Statistics

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

1Q 2022 Earnings Release Exhibit 99.1

April 28, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

-- First-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased

14% to USD13.6 billion

-- First-quarter 2022 profit per share of USD2.86;

adjusted profit per share of USD2.88

-- Returned USD1.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of USD13.6 billion, a

14% increase compared with USD11.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher

sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, as well as favorable price realization. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of

2022 than during the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2022 profit per share was USD2.86, compared with first-quarter 2021 profit per share of USD2.77. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2022 was USD2.88, compared with first-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of

USD2.87. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP

to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was USD0.3 billion and the company ended the first quarter with USD6.5 billion of enterprise cash. The company paid about USD1.3 billion of short-term incentive compensation in the quarter, which was reinstated in 2021. In the quarter, the company repurchased USD0.8 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of USD0.6 billion.

"I'm proud of our global team's performance as they achieved double-digit sales growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges. We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong balance sheet allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends totaling USD1.4 billion in the quarter."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2021 (at left) and the first quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were USD13.589 billion, an increase of USD1.702 billion, or 14%, compared with USD11.887 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by USD1.3 billion during the first quarter of 2022, compared with an increase of USD700 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

First First Quarter Sales Price Inter- Segment / Quarter % Other USD Change Change (Millions of dollars) 2021 Volume Realization Currency 2022 Construction USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 12% Industries 5,459 325 421 (101) 11 6,115 656 Resource Industries 2,178 527 169 (34) (10) 2,830 652 30% Energy & 4,507 333 115 (74) 157 5,038 531 12% Transportation All Other Segment 130 2 - (1) (13) 118 (12) (9%) Corporate Items and (1,083) 15 (1) (1) (145) (1,215) (132) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 11,191 1,202 704 (211) - 12,886 1,695 15% Transportation Financial Products 761 - - - 22 783 22 3% Segment Corporate Items and (65) - - - (15) (80) (15) Eliminations Financial Products 696 - - - 7 703 7 1% Revenues Consolidated Sales USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 14% and Revenues 11,887 1,202 704 (211) 7 13,589 1,702

