Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2022 Earnings -3

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2022 Earnings Release

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2022 Earnings Release 28-Apr-2022 / 15:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 28, 2022

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-768 37-0602744

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File

Number) (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

- Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

- Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

- Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

- Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange which registered (s) Common Stock (USD1.00 par value) 8% Debentures due February 15, CAT CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange The New York 2023 Stock Exchange CAT35 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company -

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange -

Act.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 28, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March

31, 2022. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii)

retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated April 28, 2022

99.2 Retail Statistics

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

April 28, 2022 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Caterpillar Inc.

1Q 2022 Earnings Release Exhibit 99.1

April 28, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

-- First-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased

14% to USD13.6 billion

-- First-quarter 2022 profit per share of USD2.86;

adjusted profit per share of USD2.88

-- Returned USD1.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of USD13.6 billion, a

14% increase compared with USD11.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher

sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, as well as favorable price realization. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of

2022 than during the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2022 profit per share was USD2.86, compared with first-quarter 2021 profit per share of USD2.77. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2022 was USD2.88, compared with first-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of

USD2.87. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP

to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was USD0.3 billion and the company ended the first quarter with USD6.5 billion of enterprise cash. The company paid about USD1.3 billion of short-term incentive compensation in the quarter, which was reinstated in 2021. In the quarter, the company repurchased USD0.8 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of USD0.6 billion.

"I'm proud of our global team's performance as they achieved double-digit sales growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges. We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong balance sheet allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends totaling USD1.4 billion in the quarter."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2021 (at left) and the first quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were USD13.589 billion, an increase of USD1.702 billion, or 14%, compared with USD11.887 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by USD1.3 billion during the first quarter of 2022, compared with an increase of USD700 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

First First Quarter Sales Price Inter- Segment / Quarter % Other USD Change Change (Millions of dollars) 2021 Volume Realization Currency 2022 Construction USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 12% Industries 5,459 325 421 (101) 11 6,115 656 Resource Industries 2,178 527 169 (34) (10) 2,830 652 30% Energy & 4,507 333 115 (74) 157 5,038 531 12% Transportation All Other Segment 130 2 - (1) (13) 118 (12) (9%) Corporate Items and (1,083) 15 (1) (1) (145) (1,215) (132) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 11,191 1,202 704 (211) - 12,886 1,695 15% Transportation Financial Products 761 - - - 22 783 22 3% Segment Corporate Items and (65) - - - (15) (80) (15) Eliminations Financial Products 696 - - - 7 703 7 1% Revenues Consolidated Sales USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 14% and Revenues 11,887 1,202 704 (211) 7 13,589 1,702

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2022 Earnings -2-

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Sales Inter-Segment Total Sales America and Revenues and Revenues (Millions of USD % USD % USD % USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % dollars) Chg Chg Chg Chg First Quarter 2022 Construction USD 28% USD 60% USD 18% USD (21%) USD 6,086 12% USD 61% USD 6,115 12% Industries 2,720 627 1,277 1,462 29 Resource 1,018 55% 399 (1%) 594 25% 748 33% 2,759 32% 71 (12%) 2,830 30% Industries Energy & 1,938 9% 310 21% 1,184 8% 600 14% 4,032 10% 1,006 18% 5,038 12% Transportation All Other 18 38% - -% 5 67% 16 (27%) 39 3% 79 (14%) 118 (9%) Segment Corporate Items (24) 1 (2) (5) (30) (1,185) (1,215) and Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 5,670 25% 1,337 27% 3,058 15% 2,821 (4%) 12,886 15% - -% 12,886 15% Transportation Financial 503 6% 73 18% 96 (4%) 111 (10%) 783 3% - -% 783 3% Products Segment Corporate Items (36) (17) (9) (18) (80) - (80) and Eliminations Financial Products 467 3% 56 10% 87 (5%) 93 (8%) 703 1% - -% 703 1% Revenues Consolidated USD USD USD USD USD Sales and 6,137 23% 1,393 26% 3,145 15% 2,914 (4%) USD 13,589 14% - -% USD 13,589 14% Revenues First Quarter 2021 Construction USD USD USD USD USD 5,441 USD USD 5,459 Industries 2,126 392 1,081 1,842 18 Resource 657 405 474 561 2,097 81 2,178 Industries Energy & 1,782 256 1,093 527 3,658 849 4,507 Transportation All Other 13 - 3 22 38 92 130 Segment Corporate Items (39) - - (4) (43) (1,040) (1,083) and Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 4,539 1,053 2,651 2,948 11,191 - 11,191 Transportation Financial Products Segment 476 62 100 123 761 - 761 Corporate Items and Eliminations (24) (11) (8) (22) (65) - (65) Financial Products Revenues 452 51 92 101 696 - 696 Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 4,991 USD 1,104 USD 2,743 USD 3,049 USD 11,887 USD - USD 11,887

Consolidated Operating Profit

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2021 (at left) and the first quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 was USD1.855 billion, an increase of USD41 million, or 2%, compared with

USD1.814 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher material and freight costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D

expenses was mainly driven by investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth.

Profit by Segment First Quarter First Quarter USD % (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 Change Change Construction Industries USD 1,057 USD 1,042 USD 15 1% Resource Industries 361 312 49 16% Energy & Transportation 538 675 (137) (20%) All Other Segment 3 3 - -% Corporate Items and Eliminations (244) (368) 124 Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,715 1,664 51 3% Financial Products Segment 238 244 (6) (2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (17) (19) 2 Financial Products 221 225 (4) (2%) Consolidating Adjustments (81) (75) (6) Consolidated Operating Profit USD 1,855 USD 1,814 USD 41 2%

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

* Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2022 was income of USD253 million, compared with income of

USD325 million in the first quarter of 2021. Favorable impacts from higher gains on commodity hedges were more than offset by the unfavorable impacts from lower foreign currency exchange net gains, lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income and the unfavorable impacts from unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities.

* The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of

24%, compared with 26% for the first quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was approximately 23%. The increase in the estimated annual global tax rate from full-year 2021 was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from

a tax perspective for 2022.

In addition, a discrete tax benefit of USD12 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2022, compared with a

USD43 million benefit in the first quarter of 2021, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Sales Price Inter- First Quarter USD % Quarter 2021 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2022 Change Change Total Sales USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 12% 5,459 325 421 (101) 11 6,115 656

Sales by Geographic Region

First Quarter First Quarter 2022 2021 USD Change % Change North America USD 2,720 USD 2,126 USD 594 28% Latin America 627 392 235 60% EAME 1,277 1,081 196 18% Asia/Pacific 1,462 1,842 (380) (21%) External Sales 6,086 5,441 645 12% Inter-segment 29 18 11 61% Total Sales USD 6,115 USD 5,459 USD 656 12% Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % Change 2022 2021 Change Segment Profit USD 1,057 USD 1,042 USD 15 1% Segment Profit Margin 17.3 % 19.1 % (1.8 pts)

Construction Industries' total sales were USD6.115 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of USD656 million, or

12%, compared with USD5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts. Across all regions, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2021.

- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts from improving non- residential construction, as well as continued strength in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume, led by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, as well as favorable price realization.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2022 Earnings -3-

- In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to a weaker euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts driven by a weaker Japanese yen and Australian dollar, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China primarily driven by lower end-user demand were partially offset by increased sales across the majority of the region.

Construction Industries' profit was USD1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of USD15 million, or 1%, compared with USD1.042 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were more than offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

First Sales Price Inter- First Quarter USD % Quarter 2021 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2022 Change Change Total Sales USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 30% 2,178 527 169 (34) (10) 2,830 652

Sales by Geographic Region

First Quarter First Quarter 2022 2021 USD Change % Change North America USD 1,018 USD 657 USD 361 55% Latin America 399 405 (6) (1%) EAME 594 474 120 25% Asia/Pacific 748 561 187 33% External Sales 2,759 2,097 662 32% Inter-segment 71 81 (10) (12%) Total Sales USD 2,830 USD 2,178 USD 652 30% Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % Change 2022 2021 Change Segment Profit USD 361 USD 312 USD 49 16% Segment Profit Margin 12.8 % 14.3 % (1.5 pts)

Resource Industries' total sales were USD2.830 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of USD652 million, or 30%, compared with USD2.178 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. End-user demand was higher in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates as well as mining. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of

2022, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021.

Resource Industries' profit was USD361 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of USD49 million, or 16%, compared with USD312 million in the first quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher freight and material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter USD % 2021 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2022 Change Change Total Sales USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 12% 4,507 333 115 (74) 157 5,038 531 Sales by Application First Quarter First Quarter USD Change % Change 2022 2021 Oil and Gas USD USD USD 4% 948 915 33 Power Generation 1,012 963 49 5% Industrial 1,020 813 207 25% Transportation 1,052 967 85 9% External Sales 4,032 3,658 374 10% Inter-segment 1,006 849 157 18% Total Sales USD USD USD 12% 5,038 4,507 531 Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % Change 2022 2021 Change Segment Profit USD USD USD (20%) 538 675 (137) Segment Profit 10.7 % 15.0 % (4.3 pts) Margin

Energy & Transportation's total sales were USD5.038 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of USD531 million, or

12%, compared with USD4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter- segment sales.

- Oil and Gas - Sales increased for reciprocating engines, primarily aftermarket parts, partially offset by lower sales for turbines and turbine-related services.

- Power Generation - Sales rose due to higher sales volume in small reciprocating engine applications, partially offset by lower sales in turbines and turbine-related services.

- Industrial - Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.

- Transportation - Sales increased in reciprocating engines, primarily aftermarket parts and marine applications.

Energy & Transportation's profit was USD538 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of USD137 million, or 20%, compared with USD675 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, partially offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher freight and material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

Revenues by Geographic Region

First Quarter First Quarter 2022 2021 USD Change % Change North America USD 503 USD 476 USD 27 6% Latin America 73 62 11 18% EAME 96 100 (4) (4%) Asia/Pacific 111 123 (12) (10%) Total Revenues USD 783 USD 761 USD 22 3% Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % Change 2022 2021 Change Segment Profit USD 238 USD 244 USD (6) (2%)

Financial Products' segment revenues were USD783 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of USD22 million, or

3%, from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mostly in North America, driven by a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and higher average earning assets, partially offset by lower average financing rates.

Financial Products' segment profit was USD238 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of USD6 million, or 2%, compared with USD244 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and an increase in SG&A expenses, partially offset by a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment. The impact of lower average financing rates was mostly offset by lower interest expense.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.05%, compared with 2.90% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in past dues was mostly driven by the North America, Caterpillar Power Finance and EAME portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were USD8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with USD24 million for the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled USD357 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables, compared with USD337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables at December 31, 2021. The increase in allowance for credit losses included a higher reserve for the Russia and Ukraine portfolios.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was USD261 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of USD126 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/ default.aspx. ii. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on

Thursday, April 28, 2022.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)