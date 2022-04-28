DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

28 April 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company"; LSE: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM").

The AGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovskiy district, Moscow Region, Russian Federation on April 28, 2022 at 10.00 ?.m. local time, and had a 67.9% quorum with 51,023,441 shares present.

The AGM passed the following resolutions by a majority of members: 1. To adopt the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31,2021 together with the reports of directors and independent auditors; 2. To re-appoint KPMG Limited as auditors of the company, to hold office until the conclusion of the nextannual general meeting of the company and to authorise the board of directors to determine the remuneration of theauditors; 3. To approve Mr. Sergey Kalugin as an independent non-executive director of the company with an annualgross remuneration of rub 4,000,000 to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of thecompany to be held in 2023; 4. To appoint Ms. Tatiana Lukina as an independent non-executive director of the company with an annualgross remuneration of rub 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of thecompany to be held in 2023; 5. To appoint Mr. Vitaly Ustimenko as an independent non-executive director of the company with an annualgross remuneration of rub 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of thecompany to be held in 2023.

The Minutes of the AGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course.

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 49 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals[1] and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

Due to recent sanctions related to events in Ukraine as well as the current market environment, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the listing of the Company's GDRs in order to maintain market stability.

[1] The number of hospitals is shown on a stand-alone basis. The Lapino medical cluster includes three hospitals: the Lapino-1 multifunctional hospital, the Lapino-2 cancer centre and the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility.

