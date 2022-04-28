Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
WKN: A0B6SJ ISIN: LT0000101446 Ticker-Symbol: YK3 
Stuttgart
28.04.22
15:46 Uhr
0,570 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2022 | 16:05
Resumption of trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB
shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 29-04-2022. 

The inside information was announced by the Company publicly after the annual
general meeting of shareholders. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
