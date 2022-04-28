Resumption of trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 29-04-2022. The inside information was announced by the Company publicly after the annual general meeting of shareholders. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
