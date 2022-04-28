

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported Thursday net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2022, of 141.28 billion yen, down 5.6 percent from 149.61 billion yen previous year. Earnings per share decreased to 518.54 yen from last year's 557.18 yen.



Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 167.23 billion yen, compared to 165.38 billion yen last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 613.79 yen, compared to 615.92 yen last year.



Revenue for the year edged up 0.7 percent to 3.01 trillion yen from 2.99 trillion yen previous year.



Looking ahead to next fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company forecast revenue to be 3.13 trillion yen, adjusted net profit to decrease 31.2 percent to 115.0 billion yen, and adjusted basic earnings per share of 422.09 yen.







