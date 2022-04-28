It should come as no surprise that clean energy spending is a big chunk of Warsaw's four-year EU grant and loans package, given that the nation's grid-connected solar capacity rose from 3.99 GW at the end of 2020 to 6.3 GW four months ago, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.Analysis by European economic think tank Bruegel shows Poland has allocated the largest slice of its EU pandemic-recovery funding to renewables and clean technology. While the €13.49 billion ($14.2 billion) the Polish government says it will devote to such facilities, to the end of 2026, is less than the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...