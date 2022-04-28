So liegt unser wikifolio Stockpicking Österreich DE000LS9BHW2: +0.86% vs. last gabb, -2.71% ytd, +75.60% seit Start 2013. Das wikifolio ist die Fortsetzung der Real Money Aktivitäten, die am 4.4.2002 mit 10.000 Euro starteten und 2013 ins wikifolio übertragen wurden. Aktueller Stand: 116.069 Euro, ein Plus von 1060,69 Prozent nach Spesen. Alle Trades unter https://www.wikifolio.com/de/at/w/wfdrastil1 .Das wikifolio hat heuer 12,0 Prozent Alpha vs. ATX TR. Da Immofinanz und S Immo cashähnlich sind, ist der Cashanteil knapp 50 Prozent aktuell. CA Immo ( Akt. Indikation: 27,35 /27,40, 1,01%) Das Depot bei dad.at umfasst unsere Private Investor Relations Partner http://www.boerse-social.com/private-investor-relations, die wieder alle zu ungefähr 1000 Euro ...

