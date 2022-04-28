Geospatial Media and Communications Pvt. Ltd.: Global Geospatial Industry forecasted to be a $1.44 Trillion Market by 2030

NOIDA, India, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospatial World is proud to announce the release of its annual GeoBuiz 22: Global Geospatial Industry Outlook Report. The GeoBuiz Report 2022 provides businesses and governments alike with demonstrable evidence of the broader value of unlocking geospatial capabilities and sets out key implications, suggestions, and ambitions to spearhead the shared vision of increasing the adaptability of geospatial information and technology.

Some of the key highlights include:

The global geospatial market is forecasted to be USD 681 billion in 2025,

in 2025, The market is estimated to grow at a much faster rate post-2025, making it USD 1.44 trillion by 2030, on the backbone of strategic public policy reforms, industry acceleration strategies, and innovations in the digital twin and metaverse paradigm,

by 2030, on the backbone of strategic public policy reforms, industry acceleration strategies, and innovations in the digital twin and metaverse paradigm, The current growth in the market is driven by technology innovation, integration of workflows, and augmentation of spatial analytics in business processes,

Increasing government investments, strategic public policy reforms, and the evolving role of national geospatial agencies and governments is expected to drive the market growth post-2025,

GNSS and Positioning is forecasted to be the largest and growing geospatial technology segment with approx. 45 percent of the total market share, followed by GIS and Spatial Analytics at approx. 25 percent and earth observation at approx. 17 percent,

The economic impact of geospatial technologies on the global economy is currently estimated to be in the range of USD 2.2 trillion to 5.4 trillion, while it shall expand in the range of USD 5.4 trillion to USD 10.2 trillion in 2025.

"The global geospatial industry is one of the fastest-growing industries today, and is transforming from being a product driven to a solutions driven industry, with embedment across mainstream IT and engineering technologies. By 2030, the revenues of this market is expected to be more than $1.4 trillion, owing to strategic public policy reforms, industry acceleration strategies, and innovations in the digital twin and metaverse paradigm. Geospatial World's GeoBuiz-22: Global Geospatial Industry Outlook Report extensively elaborates on futuristic technologies and business dynamics that are expected to impact the geospatial, and allied industries in the near future. The Innovation to Impact Matrix, is definitely something that would interest geospatial industry leaders as it entails information pertaining to the relative position of the major market competitors within the geospatial space", says Ms. Ananya Narain, Director - GW Consulting, Geospatial World.

The GeoBuiz-22 report has been developed after a comprehensive exercise of interaction with 500 geospatial industry leaders and with quality survey respondents of over 1500+ stakeholders from the geospatial ecosystem.

Download PDF Brochure of Table of Contents and Research Design

The report will provide industry leaders with answers to the following questions -

What is the current global market size and forecast for 2025 by technology, sub-type, application and region?

What are the technology and business trends driving innovation and public policy reforms?

How are business models evolving in the geospatial industry ecosystem and what is the future outlook of technology companies?

How has the mergers & acquisition and partnership trends evolving in the geospatial industry?

What is the current geospatial human resource map and what are the skills which are presently in demand by leading geospatial companies?

What is the economic impact of geospatial technologies across industry verticals (application areas)?

How are public policy reforms and industry acceleration strategies going to impact the geospatial market growth by 2030?

Where do leading technology companies stand against each other in the Innovation to Impact matrix?

Get the full report - GeoBuiz-22: Global Geospatial Industry Outlook Report

About GeoBuiz Report

The GeoBuiz-22 report brings forth the geospatial market size and forecast of geospatial technologies, and it's subsegments by technology sub-type, application, and region from 2022 to 2025 and analyses the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the market growth. The report also brings forth a vivid picture of the human resource map and skill requirement of the geospatial industry and throws light on the potential economic impact of geospatial technologies on industry verticals in 2022 and 2025 and the probable impact of public policy reforms and accelerator strategy on the geospatial market in 2030. In addition, the report brings you the Innovation to Impact Matrix, which aims to provide technology businesses with a wide-angle view of the relative position of the major market competitor

About GW Consulting

GW Consulting, the market research and consulting division of Geospatial World, is a trusted market intelligence disseminator with over 10 years in research and consulting in the geospatial and allied technology domain. With advanced analysis of rich data and analysis that crosses industries and geographies, we provide impactful insights to leaders in the commercial, public and social sectors to develop and facilitate more profound knowledge and understanding of geospatial technologies and their contribution to the world economy and society.

Interested in buying the GeoBuiz Report 2022? Book your copy now!

Contact:

Mr. Pulkit Chaudhary

Product Manager

GW Consulting, Geospatial World

A-145, Sector 63, Noida,

Uttar Pradesh 201309, India

Phone no: 0120 461 2500

Email: pulkit@geospatialworld.net

GW Knowledge Hub: https://www.geospatialworld.net/consulting/industry-reports.html

Company Website: https://www.geospatialworld.net/