The Business Reseach Company: Asia-Pacific Accounts For Almost 50% Power Generation Market Share As Per The Business Research Company's Power Generation Market Report 2022

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific was the largest region in the power generation market, accounting for 48.5% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the power generation market will be Africa and the South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.1% and 11.1% respectively from 2021-2026.

The global power generation market size is expected to grow from $1,614.03 billion in 2021 to $1,763.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The power generation equipment market is expected to reach $2,462.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Companies in the power generation market are investing in increasing innovations in various waste-to-energy technologies. These technologies consist of any waste treatment process that creates energy in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels from a waste source which can be applied to several types of waste. For instance, the new Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) technology from Germany is a new nearly zero-waste waste-to-energy innovation which helps in treating biological waste and presents a high potential in the bioenergy field. DLE is a much more efficient way of generating electricity from biomass and involves mixed waste, including plastics and large sized wooden logs, treated in a reactor to produce carbon dioxide and oxygen for generating electric power, reducing emissions, effluents, and nuisance.

Power generation refers to the creation of energy utilizing many types of technology, some of which are over a century old, such as steam boilers, and others which are newer, such as wind turbines. Steam boilers and windmills, on the other hand, are much older. They were originally designed to move machines and crush grain, and they still do so today, but they're now primarily used to generate power. It is the process of generating electricity or the amount of electricity generated by converting various types of energy into electricity; often stated in kilowatt-hours (kWh) or megawatt-hours (MWh). The power generation market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate electric power generation facilities.

The main types of power generation are hydroelectricity, fossil fuel electricity, nuclear electricity, solar electricity, wind electricity, geothermal electricity, biomass electricity, and other electricity. The power generation energy is sourced from conventional/non-renewable sources and renewable sources. The different types of grids include off grid, on grid and the power is used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

