Donnerstag, 28.04.2022

WKN: A2PN5S ISIN: CA48086P1009 Ticker-Symbol: 6CGA 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:02 Uhr
1,274 Euro
+0,024
+1,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (53/22)

On March 22, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of
the transaction between Josemaria Resources Inc. and Lundin Mining Corporation,
to delist the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Today, April 28, 2022, Josemaria Resources Inc. announced completion of the
transaction with Lundin Mining Corporation. 

Accordingly, the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be
delisted today, April 28, 2022. 

Short name:   JOSE    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   CA48086P1009
----------------------------
Order book ID: 101618   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.