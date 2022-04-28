Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (53/22)

On March 22, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of the transaction between Josemaria Resources Inc. and Lundin Mining Corporation, to delist the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, April 28, 2022, Josemaria Resources Inc. announced completion of the transaction with Lundin Mining Corporation. Accordingly, the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be delisted today, April 28, 2022. Short name: JOSE ---------------------------- ISIN code: CA48086P1009 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 101618 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB