Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
28.04.22
18:12 Uhr
34,900 Euro
+0,350
+1,01 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,90035,15018:53
34,80035,10018:51
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 17:16
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah Giving Away SIX Kia Sportage Alpha

MANCHESTER, England, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The partnership between Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan and ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider, is all set to reach new heights with their latest marketing campaign. Overseas Pakistanis using legal remittance channels to the country will get a chance to win one of six KIA Sportage Alpha. ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah, through the launch of this campaign, remain committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis with fast, secure and convenient remittance options.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.