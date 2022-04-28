Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Himalaya Shipping Ltd, on First North NOK (198/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Himalaya Shipping Ltd, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from April 29, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: HSHIPo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: BMG4660A1036 Order book ID: 255773 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB