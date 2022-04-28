Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
28.04.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Himalaya Shipping Ltd, on First North NOK (198/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Himalaya Shipping Ltd, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from April 29, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      HSHIPo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      BMG4660A1036      
Order book ID:    255773         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
