Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:02 Uhr
1,388 Euro
+0,007
+0,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.04.2022 | 17:46
Nordic Nanovector ASA: The Annual General Meeting held

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 28 April 2022 in Oslo, Norway.

All proposals were resolved by the AGM as presented in the notice convening the AGM distributed on 6 April 2022. The complete minutes of the AGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--the-annual-general-meeting-held,c3556233

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3556233/95a46238de3f4d19.pdf

2022 - Minutes AGM - 28 April 2022 Norwegian Signed 11477172 1

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3556233/9d769963b4c8c7ed.pdf

2022 - Minutes AGM - 28 April 2022 English Signed 11477176 1

© 2022 PR Newswire
