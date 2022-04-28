NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (120/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hexpol AB (Hexpol) held today, April 28, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share. The Ex-date is April 29, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexpol (HPOL). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064198