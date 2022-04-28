DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Tara Grimley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Sale of shares to cover taxes arising on vesting of shares awarded under the b) Nature of the transaction Cairn Homes plc Restricted Share Unit Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.1982 24,830

21 April 2022

f) Place of the Euronext Dublin

Portion of shares sold to cover taxes arising on vesting of share awards

under the Cairn Homes plc Restricted Share Unit Plan

