Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Apr-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                    Tara Grimley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                    Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                    Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
 
                    Sale of shares to cover taxes arising on vesting of shares awarded under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction Cairn Homes plc Restricted Share Unit Plan 
 
 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  EUR1.1982    24,830

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume Not applicable - single transaction

- Price

21 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

f) Place of the Euronext Dublin

transaction

Portion of shares sold to cover taxes arising on vesting of share awards

under the Cairn Homes plc Restricted Share Unit Plan

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  158373 
EQS News ID:  1338669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
