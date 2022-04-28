Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 18:05
RCI Banque: Rci Banque Issues Chf 110 Million of 3 Years Bonds

April 28th, 2022

RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF 110 MILLION OF 3 YEARS BONDS

RCI Banque announces a 2.10% coupon bond issue in Swiss francs maturing on May 2025.

The success of this transaction demonstrates investors' interest in RCI Banque's name and the company's ability to diversify its funding sources.

Attachment

  • 2022.04.28 Communiqué RCI Bank and Services - Emission 110MCHF 3 ans GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ae470293-1e1e-4e53-8a7b-52ef82a78017)

