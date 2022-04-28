DGAP-News: Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
The Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/.
This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.
Treasury
Ravenswade 4
NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein
Phone: +31 6 46287218
E-mail: mbif@mercedes-benz.com
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1338915 28.04.2022
