EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director update

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Director update

The Company announces that it has been informed that Dr Sandy Nairn, a Director of the Company, will step down from his portfolio management responsibilities within the Franklin Templeton group on 31 December 2022.

Dr Nairn will continue until that date as the portfolio manager of the portion of the Company's assets managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited ("FTIML") under the Company's self-management arrangements previously announced.

This will not result in any change to the previously announced plans of the Company's planned self-management arrangements when implemented, including Dr Nairn's overall responsibility as a Director for the management of the Company's portfolio, which will continue beyond 31 December 2022.

Details of any changes in the specific arrangements relating to the assets to be managed by FTIML will be announced by the Company in due course.

Cahal Dowds, Chair said, "On becoming Chair I spoke to many shareholders and I believe this change gives additional comfort on the proportion of his time Dr Nairn is able to devote to the management of the assets of the Company."

28 April 2022

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF