PRODWAYS: Prodways Group announces the availability of its 2021 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report



Prodways Group announces that the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) approved its 2021 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report on April 27, 2021.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded at www.prodways-group.com, under the Financial information section. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).



The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Declaration of extra-financial performance;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program; and

the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on June 16, 2022 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.





About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2021 revenue of €71 million.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com





Contacts

INVESTORS CONCTACT

Claire Riffaud

Investor relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79/ criffaud@actus.fr





MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial medias relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr







Disclaimer

Releases from Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

