Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854607 ISIN: JP3814000000 Ticker-Symbol: FJI 
Tradegate
28.04.22
16:17 Uhr
52,42 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5453,1020:25
52,4052,9420:22
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 19:04
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Promising COVID oral antiviral being co-researched by Healion Bio and FUJIFILM Toyama

FREDERICK, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healion Bio, a closely held biotechnology company, today announced a collaborative agreement to research a combination antiviral against SARS-CoV-2 and other deadly pathogens. The combination will include one of Healion Bio's protease inhibitors and Favipiravir (its trade name, Avigan), an antiviral drug developed by FUJIFILM Toyama Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan.

Healion Bio Logo

Dr. Sina Bavari, co-founder of Healion Bio, noted "Highly contagious pathogens can rarely be stopped by testing, vaccines, and hospital therapeutics alone. The DoD developed the concept of a layered defense, and the critical drugs to have on hand are oral antivirals and post exposure prophylaxis that can be administered in the community to halt outbreaks." Dr. Bavari has worked extensively with Favipiravir when he was the chief science officer of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), the DoD's tip of the spear in developing countermeasures to viral threats.

Dr. Furuta Yosuke, the inventor of Favipiravir, was enthusiastic "Our research team sees a great potential to expand antiviral therapeutics through this program."Simon Newman, co-founder, and CEO of Healion Bio added, "As SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate, we will need more drugs than just Molnupiravir, Paxlovid and MPro inhibitors. We are working with FUJIFILM Toyama to benefit from their decades of experience in oral antivirals." Dr. Bavari observed, "the best antiviral drugs are always synergistic combinations that reduce the risk of viral resistance and are designed to work against multiple indications such as coronaviruses, influenza and filoviruses."

About FUJIFILM
FUJIFILM Toyama Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation. FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, a global 500 business with revenues of over $21 Billion. The company brings cutting edge solutions and core technologies to various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging, and document products. For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

About Healion Bio
Healion Bio, Inc., Frederick, MD, is a biotechnology development company developing the next generation of antiviral compounds. The company has two antiviral platforms: the HB-100 series of protease inhibitors, as well as the HB-200/300 series of next generation antiviral biologics. The HB-100 series is a first in class antiviral with an orthogonal mechanism of action to existing drugs. For more information, please visit: www.healiobio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803052/Healion_Bio_Logo.jpg

FUJIFILM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.